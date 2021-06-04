NASA chief says Russia leaving ISS could kick off a space race

"If Russia starts just depending on China, then, I expect we would have a whole new race to the moon with China and Russia against the US," Nelson told CNN Business' Rachel Crane in a Thursday interview. "For decades, upwards now of 45 plus years [we've cooperated with] Russians in space, and I want that cooperation to continue."

Still, Nelson said he is hopeful that a lot of talk from top Russian government officials is not reflective of the sentiment toward the United States within Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.

"I can tell you, whatever the politics is where we have a very strained relationship with Russia right now at the Putin level....I can tell you the workers, the space workers, they want to continue with the Americans," Nelson said.

On Friday, Nelson held his first phone call with Dmitry Rogozin, who has led Roscosmos since 2018.

When reached by phone on Friday, NASA Press Secretary Jackie McGuinness said Rogozin and Nelson discussed the future of the country's cooperation in space, but there were no firm promises made on Rogozin's end regarding how much longer it intends to remain a partner.