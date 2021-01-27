NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins conduct spacewalk Wednesday

Astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover Jr. are conducting a spacewalk Wednesday to upgrade and maintain the International Space Station.

It is the first spacewalk experience for Glover, who is a few months into his first spaceflight on the station.

"What a beautiful view," Glover said after he began the spacewalk.

This is the third spacewalk for Hopkins, who previously completed two spacewalks during his first six-month venture to the space station from September 25, 2013, to March 10, 2014.

The spacewalk is being broadcast live on the NASA website and officially began at 6:28 a.m. ET. It is expected to last for six and a half hours.

This is the 233rd spacewalk in support of the space station.

Hopkins is wearing the spacesuit bearing red stripes as crew member 1 and Hopkins is in the spacesuit with no stripes as crew member 2.

The astronauts are focused on completing the installation of Bartolomeo, the newest payload hosting station outside the European Space Agency's Columbus module. They will complete antenna and cable rigging to hook up power and data connections.