Mystery of 60-year-old photos is solved

"They're all in black and white or a little bit tattered. And to see this in color, and in such, crisp clearness compared to the ones we have. It's like an eye opener."

Augustine also stumbled across the CNN Travel story on Facebook.

"I didn't expect much while I was scrolling through the pictures, and then I started recognizing a few pictures from our area. And I was like, 'Oh, how nice.' And then kept scrolling. And then I ran across our photo."

Augustine was in shock. She was sure it was her family, but she didn't want to get ahead of herself -- what if she was wrong?

She sent the first photo to her sister Mary Augustine, who is also in the picture, and was a little older at the time.

"Is this us?" asked Abby Augustine.

"I think so," Mary said.

But, just to be sure, they also sent it to Agnes, their oldest sister, who is dressed in pink in the photo.

Agnes agreed. It was their family.

There are two versions of the photo in the collection; one is a little more close-up, with baby Abby smiling.