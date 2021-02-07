MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is 'begging to be sued,' Dominion says

Lindell went on rival Newsmax last week to promote his documentary, and anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly tried to cut off Lindell when he began discussing some of the false allegations.

"We have all this election fraud with these Dominion machines," Lindell said during the interview. "We have 100% proof."

Sellers quickly interjected, reading off a statement that said: "While there were some clear evidence of some cases of voter fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view."

Dominion has sent Lindell a letter warning that litigation is "imminent." The pillow company executive told CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins last month that he welcomes a lawsuit from Dominion and has "100% evidence."

While Dominion and Smartmatic didn't collaborate on their respective lawsuits, Steel said, "I think we share the same goal, which is to get the truth and the facts out to the American people."