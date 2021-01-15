MyPillow CEO hints at scrapped plan to replace CIA director with Trump loyalist

But sources told CNN that the President had backed off from the idea after aides convinced him that firing Haspel with only weeks left in his presidency was counterproductive.

While it wasn't immediately clear whether the President discussed the issue of CIA leadership with Lindell during his visit Friday to the White House, its mention in Lindell's notes renewed speculation that the issue isn't moot.

Weeks ago, Trump was considering a broader Cabinet shake-up after losing reelection, the sources said.

Miller was named to the top defense job a few days after the election. He and Patel had worked together on counterterrorism issues at the National Security Council earlier in Trump's term.

If the idea is truly being considered still with just days to go in Trump's term, trying to put Patel in charge of the country's preeminent intelligence service would require an enormous amount of last-minute bureaucratic gymnastics. Current and former officials said that not only would Haspel need to be ousted but her deputy, Bishop, would need to be removed as well.