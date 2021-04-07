Myanmar ambassador says he's locked out of London embassy in 'coup'

Kyaw Zwar Minn, the UK ambassador, issued a statement last month calling for Suu Kyi's release from detention and pledged to keep the embassy open, following a call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

At the time, Raab said in a tweet that he spoke to the ambassador and "praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right."

The military responded by recalling him. "Since he did not conduct himself in accordance with given responsibilities, an order [is issued] to summon and transfer him back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," MRTV reported.

The source said embassy staffers were all caught by surprise, but that they had anticipated something could happen after the military coup in Myanmar and the ambassador's statement of defiance toward the junta.

A Facebook live stream on Wednesday showed several people showing their support for Myanmar's UK ambassador and expressing confusion with the events of the day.

Around 50 people also gathered outside the embassy building in Mayfair, an exclusive part of central London.