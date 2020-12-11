Must-watch videos of the week

SpaceX rocket crashes. Nigella thrills the internet, again. Olivia Jade opens up about college scandal. Here are the must-see videos of the week.

A huge BOOM

Things were going well, until a SpaceX rocket prototype made a fiery crash landing. Elon Musk says an issue with the rocket's fuel system was the cause. The company hopes a version of this rocket will one day transport humans to Mars.

The "Mee-cro-wah-vay"

Who knew we were pronouncing "microwave" incorrectly all these years? British TV chef Nigella Lawson set the online world abuzz after her pronunciation went viral. And then she had some fun with our reactions, too!

Hang ten

Surfers got to experience "monster" waves at Mavericks Beach in California. Weather conditions were reportedly perfect, and brought 30- to 40-foot waves. Surfers described some of the waves as "huge" and "untouchable." Gnarly.

Opening up

Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, appeared on Facebook's "Red Table Talk." "What happened was wrong," Giannulli says about her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Like finding a 'unicorn'

Well this is unexpected. Scientists were looking for a rare species of whale when they discovered what they believe is a new species of whale off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.