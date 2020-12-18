 Skip to main content
Must-watch videos of the week

Out-of-this-world images, a dramatic sea rescue, and a touching moment with a superstar singer. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

In the cosmos

If you're a fan of outer space, you'll want to see these far-out images in the video above. NASA has released never-before-seen pictures as part of the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary. While the images have been used by researchers, this is the first time they have been made widely available to the public.

You can fly if you want to

Alaska Airlines spoofed the hit 80s song "Safety Dance" by Men Without Hats in order to encourage people to fly again. The airline company showcased their Covid-19 safety precautions in a music video featuring employees dancing and playing instruments. Sadly, tens of thousands of airline workers have been laid off in 2020.

'I needed that song'

Pop star Kelly Clarkson was left misty-eyed after hearing a contestant's song on "The Voice." DeSz, who is coached by Clarkson on the show, sang Clarkson's "Holy Ground" on the finale. Clarkson said DeSz was "hands-down" the greatest vocalist she has ever worked with on the show.

Foam-tastic rescue

An Australian news crew had to scramble to rescue a dog off a beach following wild weather. The team, which was about to go live, rushed into action to help save the canine who became lost in large amounts of sea foam. The dog, Hazel, was quickly reunited with her owner.

This phone can skydive

One man sent his phone on quite a journey when he accidentally dropped the device out of a plane window. A Brazilian documentary maker was filming up in the skies when his iPhone slipped out of his hand and plummeted back to Earth. Watch the video above to see the dizzying footage captured, as well as other ways people have destroyed their phones.

