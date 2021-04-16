A driver-less boat goes nuts, a pupper gets a horrific adoption ad and popcorn salad stuns the internet. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Berserk boat alert

The Coast Guard had to stop a small craft that was out of control off the coast of Miami, after the owner and only passenger had been thrown from it, sustaining minor injuries. Officials used the incident to remind everyone to follow proper safety procedures, including installation of an engine cut-off switch.

Bad dog?

Want a challenge? Adopt Prancer. He's a chihuahua that's "neurotic, man-hating," and more! This unique doggo does have a few redeeming qualities though ...

Ancient discovery

An archaeologist in Egypt describes Rise of Aten as a "golden lost city." A team of archeologists found pottery, rings, and even a mummy while they were excavating the 3,000-year-old city.

Cancel this salad

Folks on the internet decided they're not a fan of this popcorn salad. One commentator had a field day watching a Food Network host make the dish.

Meet R2

Imagine getting a pizza from a driverless delivery vehicle. Domino's and Nuro, an autonomous delivery company, have partnered up to change how we get pizza. With no driver, who do you tip??