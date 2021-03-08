Multiyear drought builds in western US with little relief in sight

"Winter is the bank account of water storage and water accumulation. It sets the stage for summer," said Fuchs.

Those living in wetter climates see rainfall as the main driver of drought reduction, but in the West, winter snowpack is much more important. It acts like a reservoir of freshwater to be used later in the year as the snow melts.

In early February, a series of storms brought a glimmer of relief to parts of Arizona, particularly in the higher elevations where there was a dramatic increase in snowpack. But in general, "there were no widespread changes to the intense, protracted drought across the Four Corners states and some adjacent parts of the High Plains and Great Basin," said the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in their US seasonal drought assessment.

The snowpack for the 2020-2021 winter season has not been well distributed, with parts of Washington state at 140% of normal to places in New Mexico under 10% of normal.

Unfortunately, those regions with the worst drought are also those with the least amount of snowpack.