Multiple Republicans are considering supporting impeachment, sources say

Even Trump's former chief of staff retired Gen. John Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he would vote to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment if he were still in the Cabinet.

All of this demonstrates how much the dynamic has changed for many Republicans since Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. No Republican House members voted to impeach Trump in December 2019, and just one GOP senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, voted to convict him a month later.

After years of accommodating or embracing Trump, Republicans are angry at the President for encouraging the riot, which placed them in personal physical danger.

"He sent the mob to the Capitol, where we were engaged in carrying out our constitutional duties to count electoral votes and declare he lost the election," said one Republican lawmaker.