Multiple officers shot during police chase in Georgia

Multiple officers have been shot in Georgia during a police chase early Monday that ended in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol, and "multiple agencies joined the pursuit," said Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

"There were multiple officers shot resulting in multiple injuries," Hulsey told CNN Monday.

The scene had been contained by 8:30 a.m. Monday and there was no longer a threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation at the request of the state patrol and the sheriff's office, according to a GBI tweet.

Carroll County is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.