Multiple fatalities after shooting at public transit control center in San Jose, California

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office public information officer Dep. Russell Davis said there have been multiple victims in a shooting at a San Jose, California, rail yard.

A shooting at a public transit control center in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning left multiple casualties and fatalities, Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect is dead, he said. Employees of the Valley Transportation Authority were among the victims, and the extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:34 a.m. PT at a VTA control center, which Davis described as a hub that stores multiple VTA trains and a maintenance yard. The VTA said its employees have evacuated and that service was not impacted.

The VTA is a public transit service that operates bus and light rail services in the Santa Clara Valley and employs about 2,000 workers.

Overhead video of the VTA rail yard from CNN affiliate KGO shows a large law enforcement presence on the scene as well as several ambulances. The first responders on the scene did not appear to be acting urgently as of 8 a.m. PT.