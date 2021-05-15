Multiple crises at home and abroad provide a reality check for Biden's White House

He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. At the State Department, the Pentagon and the office suite of the National Security Council, a flurry of telephone calls went out to Israeli and Palestinian leaders, along with officials in Egypt and Qatar who the US hopes can help broker a ceasefire.

It's not necessarily the foreign policy issue Biden wanted to be confronting in the early months of his presidency. Amid the chaos, he spoke publicly about the violence only when questioned by reporters. Officials said they believe the President can play a more productive role in private discussions, including with Netanyahu, than in making proactive public statements.

Officials are also mindful of the delicate -- and somewhat new -- political pressures Biden is facing on the matter. Though he has been versed on this issue for decades as a lawmaker leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and later as vice president, a growing strain of Democratic politics has been harshly critical of Israel's actions.

Even his boilerplate statement that Israel has a right to defend itself invited a rebuke from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex of New York, who said "blanket statements" like Biden's "dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations."