Movie theater stocks are roaring thanks to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

HBO Max subscribers had the option to stream "Godzilla vs. Kong" in the comfort of their homes during Easter and Passover weekend, but plenty of moviegoers opted to see it in theaters. That's great news for the publicly traded owners of big multiplexes.

Warner Bros., the studio that released the film, said Sunday that "Godzilla vs. Kong" has raked in nearly $50 million at the US box office since its release last Wednesday, sending shares of AMC — a stock that's incredibly popular with traders on Reddit — soaring more than 15%.

Those box office numbers make the epic monster mash film the biggest Hollywood hit, by far, since the pandemic forced many theaters to shut down for a big stretch last year. Some cities are now letting theaters reopen, but at a limited capacity to start.

Some moviegoers are clearly craving the big-screen experience, and that will be a boost for the likes of AMC. The company which also benefited from an analyst upgrade Monday. Eric Wold of B. Riley Securities raised his rating to a "buy" and hiked his price target from $7 a share to $13 — about 20% above where the stock is now trading.