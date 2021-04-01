Mothers anxious to break out of 'she-cession' and get back to work

She has picked up temporary work here and there but fears that the longer she stays out of the workplace, the harder it will be to pick back up where she left off.

"I would love to see women coming back to work and getting interview questions like, 'What did you learn during the pandemic' rather than 'Why is there a two-year gap in your resume?'"

Rowe-Finkbeiner of MomsRising says her group and others are considering ways to protect and help women earn what they are due when they get back to work.

"We're looking at right now helping to move the Paycheck Fairness Act through Congress. This makes sure that you can't have a double standard using your prior pay to set your current pay," she said. "Instead, what you look at is how qualified are you, what's on your resume. What's your job and education experience?"

Limongi says she could never envision leaving the workforce but others may have no choice.

"I worry that so many women are in that position where they have to leave a job they love," she said.

Dodd can describe what that's like.