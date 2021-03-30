Mother of police officer injured in Capitol riot says she's outraged by Trump's lie that his supporters were 'hugging and kissing' cops during attack

The mother of a DC Police officer who was brutally assaulted while defending the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection said Monday that she and her family are outraged by former President Donald Trump's claim that his supporters were "hugging and kissing" officers during the riot and that the mob posed "zero threat."

Terry Fanone, the mother of officer Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times, beaten with a flagpole and heard people screaming, "Kill him with his own gun," told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" that when she thinks about Trump's recent comments, "What goes through my mind is really outrage."

"For us, for our family, and for each and every police officer that I know that Michael's in touch with constantly, it's outrageous. It's so dehumanizing. It's so devaluing," she said.