'Most certainly': Manchin raises concerns about Biden's push for more expansive government

"I'm not for that, I've never been for that and I've told them I'm not for that," Manchin said when asked about talk that Democrats are weighing a budget process to pass a massive infrastructure proposal along party lines. "The bottom line is this place has got to have a chance to work. ... So Joe Biden, the President of the United States, is going to give us a chance and he said, 'OK, try to make it work.' Can't we at least try? Can't we at least let the committee do its work? Let it go to the floor?"

The White House is working on trying to cut a bipartisan deal on a piece of an infrastructure package with Republicans. But it's unclear how long those talks will play out, and when Democratic leaders may try to go -- it alone and use a budget process to pass legislation along party lines, a tactic they used to approve the $1.9 trillion covid relief law. And it remains to be seen how much of Biden's push to approve his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, on top of his $2.5 trillion American Jobs Plan, can be approved with bipartisan support.

Manchin did praise the President for his tone and delivery of his speech Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.