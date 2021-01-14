More than 90,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows

Currently, more than 130,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

In Pennsylvania, officials said the number of hospitalizations are nearing double the peak experienced during spring. Louisiana's governor said earlier this week the state was seeing a "huge spike" in infections and hospitalizations. And in Arizona, officials on Tuesday reported record-high Covid-19 hospitalization and ICU numbers.

Hundreds of thousands of infections are added to the country's tally every single day, with the US adding more than three million new reported infections since the start of the month.

In Los Angeles County, about one in three residents has been infected with the virus since the pandemic's start, according to data published by county officials. Outbreaks have increased across workplaces as well as schools and day care settings, they said.

Echoing other leaders' warnings, the LA officials added they have "not yet fully seen the effect of transmission in the period from around Christmas to New Years."