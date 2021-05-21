More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says

More than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says.

"What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now," said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. "We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department."

A law enforcement source says the rate of attrition this year slightly outpaces what is normal by this time each year.

However, the union suggests low morale within the ranks following the deadly riot is a major factor in officers' decisions to leave.

"Almost one quarter of our officers are eligible to retire in the next few years," Papathanasiou said. "These more senior officers joined right after the 9/11 attack 20 years ago and have seen two of their colleagues die in the line of duty this year. They're now facing 6-day work weeks and double shifts for the foreseeable future. Many question why they should stay."