More than 50 years before George Floyd's death, lawmakers predicted a growing racial divide

"The actions are laid out, you really don't need more recommendations," Cobb said. "The fundamental observations (of the commission) have never been acted on."

Because officials never acted on the recommendations of the commission, the US has seen the same issues of policing, poverty and inequity in Black communities manifest themselves in different ways in the decades since the report's release.

So, here's a look back at the Kerner Commission, what it found and the solutions it suggested for, hopefully, how to move forward.

The Kerner Commission addressed policing

President Johnson formed the Kerner Commission in 1967 after riots erupted in Black neighborhoods in cities like Detroit and Newark.

The commission was tasked with putting out a report on the root causes of the racial unrest and offer solutions on how to prevent future riots.

The report found that many Black people viewed the police as symbols of White power, racism and repression.

"The atmosphere of hostility and cynicism is reinforced by a widespread belief among Negroes in the existence of police brutality and in a 'double standard' of justice and protection -- one for Negroes and one for Whites," the report read.