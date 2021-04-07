More than 5,000 people attended an illegal party at the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, officials say

Authorities asked the public to report all unauthorized events. "Don't be a part of the problem," the Facebook post said. "Report these illegal Facebook meet up events to our district offices."

Scott Garlid, executive director of the Arizona Wildlife Federation, told CNN affiliate KPHO that his organization usually supports off-roading.

"It's something that a lot of Arizonans enjoy. But when you get that many people in one place, you're doing it to the detriment of other people who want to enjoy it and of course the wildlife itself," he said.

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, said she was horrified by images from the event.

"That many people engaged in those types of activities in one area, it's going to be super destructive," she said.

Tonto National Forest is the seventh-largest national forest in the United States with more than 2.9 million acres.

