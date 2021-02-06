More than 100 students and staff quarantined in San Diego County 2 days after resuming in-person learning

Yet, despite those measures, seven individuals tested positive across various Escondido school sites and attended in an infectious state, resulting in the quarantine of 81 students and 15 staff members, Escondido Union School District told CNN.

The impacted schools this week were Farr Avenue Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, and Mission Middle School, according to the district. Students and employees that have been affected have returned to distance learning.

District officials said meticulous contact-tracing confirmed these positive cases were not transmitted at schools, but rather from individuals who are extended family members of those who stepped foot on the various campuses.

"Our city struggles with a high case rate, and our community includes many multi-generational families. This makes for a challenging environment," Superintendent Rankins-Ibarra said. "It is unfortunate that individuals still come to campus while they are awaiting Covid test results or after having close contact with someone who is positive, or while they are feeling ill," he added.