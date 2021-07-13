More than 100 arrested or missing in Cuba after widespread protests, say activists

In San Antonio de los Banos, a city of about 46,000 people to the west of Havana, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday, fed up after nearly a week of electricity cuts during the sweltering July heat.

"Everyone was in the streets," one resident, who did not want to be named, told CNN. "They have gone six days with only 12 hours of power each day. That was one of the things that blew this up."

In a nationally televised address later on Sunday, President Díaz-Canel blamed US trade sanctions for the communist-run island's economic woes.

Díaz-Canel also urged his supporters to physically confront the protestors. "The order to combat has been given," he said at the end of his appearance, "Revolutionaries need to be on the streets."

Journalist detained

Acosta, the detained journalist, writes for the ABC newspaper in Madrid, the Spanish capital.

ABC reported that she was arrested on Monday morning in Havana as she left her home. Later, Cuban security agents searched her home and took her computer, it said. Hours earlier, she had reported on anti-government demonstrations in the Cuban capital on Sunday.