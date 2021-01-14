More than 100 arrested after protests over a Black man's death in police custody

"When he arrived at the police station, I.B. lost consciousness and the police officers present called the emergency services. An ambulance and an emergency team arrived at the scene and I.B. was taken to hospital. He died in hospital at 8:22 pm," the statement added.

Speaking at a demonstration over his death on Wednesday, the family's lawyer Alexis Deswaef told Belgian television, "I know one thing -- if that was my son, who's white and the same age, that would not have happened."

Deswaef told CNN that "the family was told that their son had a cardiac abnormality" but that this "would not be the sole cause of the death."

Toxicology tests "show traces of narcotics," the lawyer added, but these "would not explain the death."

Responding to the protests, General Commissary of the Federal Police Marc De Mesmaeker on Thursday said, "We can understand that emotions are running high... but the way in which this was done is completely unacceptable."

He accused protesters of committing acts of "vandalism" and said five police officers were wounded in the unrest.

Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said Wednesday on Twitter: "We cannot in any way accept what happened today ... The rioters will not get away with impunity."