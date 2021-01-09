More states report climbing Covid-19 numbers as CDC chief warns US Capitol riot was a likely 'surge event'

Fauci: Second Covid-19 vaccine dose 'critical'

Receiving the second dose of the Moderna of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is essential for optimal protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

"The second dose is absolutely critical," he said. One dose of either vaccine, Fauci added, "has not been proven to be efficacious to the degree that we want, and we don't know how long the protection lasts."

"Whatever you're hearing, one dose of the Moderna and one dose of the Pfizer is not optimal," he said. "Optimal is one dose of Pfizer, followed in 21 days by the boost. Or one dose of Moderna followed in 28 days with a boost if you want optimal protection and optimal durability."

Moderna says it believes the second dose of its vaccine can be effectively administered between 21 to 42 days after the first dose, a spokesperson for the company told CNN.

In clinical trials, Moderna's vaccine was given as two doses 28 days apart. On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden's team said his administration would release nearly all doses of Covid-19 vaccines right away, instead of holding back half to ensure second doses are given on time, as the Trump administration has been doing.