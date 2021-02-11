More state leaders are loosening Covid-19 restrictions. Experts have warned it may be too soon

CDC: Second vaccine dose can be administered later

Meanwhile, the CDC also released new guidance on best practices for managing second doses of the vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the US are administered as two doses -- 21 and 28 days apart, respectively.

But if it's not possible to adhere to those recommended intervals, the new CDC guidance says the second dose "may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose."

So far, more than 33.7 million Americans have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, CDC data shows, while more than 10.4 million people are now fully vaccinated.

The agency said Wednesday that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can skip quarantine if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus.

"Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19," the CDC said.

That criteria: People must be fully vaccinated -- having had both shots with at least two weeks having passed since the second shot.