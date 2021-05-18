More places in the US lift mask mandates. One local leader says the honor system is already not working

"This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic," Ghaly said.

The effort to get shots into arms continues

So far, roughly 47.5% of the US population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and about 37.3% of the country is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

One expert said she expects roughly 20-25% of Americans will not get a vaccine, but says she hasn't given up hope for all the people who haven't yet gotten a shot.

"There's still a ground game that is being played, it's about going door to door, it's about getting trusted community leaders," emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney said Monday. For example, she said that if people are directly offered a vaccine, they will often agree to get the shot.

"If we do that, we will get a significant percentage of those folks who have not yet been vaccinated," she added.

The CDC is also asking businesses to help support workers to get vaccinated, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN earlier this week.