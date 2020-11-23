More GOP senators back transition as GSA recognizes Biden's win

Capito said in her own statement that the time had come for Biden to begin "receiving all appropriate briefings" for a transfer of power.

"If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president," she said.

That message was echoed by Cassidy, who said in a statement posted to Twitter, "I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won."

"With Michigan's certifying it's (sic) results, Joe Biden has over 270 electoral college votes. President Trump's legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election," he said.

The transition, Cassidy added, "should begin for the sake of the country."

The senators join a number of other Republicans -- including Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- who have publicly signaled their support for a formal presidential transition process.