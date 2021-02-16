More doses, fewer 'blind spots': What states say they want from the federal government on vaccines

The same sentiment is true in Alabama, one of five states where less than 10% of the population has received at least one dose.

"Current vaccine supply does not meet the demand of persons desiring to be vaccinated," Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama health department told CNN. At least 1.6 million people are eligible to be vaccinated under the current phase of the state's allocation plan, she said. CDC data shows the state has received just about 1 million doses so far, barely enough to fully vaccinate 500,000 people.

There have been moves to increase doses available and ways to distribute them.

Nationally, allocations to states increased about 16% in the first week of February, and about 5% more each of the two following weeks. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it's again increasing the weekly Covid-19 vaccine supply sent to states to about 13.5 million doses per week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. That's a 57% increase from inauguration levels.

Many providers have been able to squeeze an extra sixth dose out of some Pfizer vials with special syringes, and a new federal program launched last week will bring additional doses into states through pharmacy chains that have partnered with the federal government. Another federal program will bring doses to federally qualified health centers.