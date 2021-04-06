Moe Norman: The 'Rain Man of golf' who amazed even the greats of the sport

Given these personality traits, O'Connor says some people have subsequently hypothesized that Norman might have been on the autism spectrum.

Included on the list of symptoms for autism by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are avoiding eye contact and wanting to be alone, repeating or echoing words or phrases or repeating "words or phrases in place of normal language," and not being able to relate to others or "not have an interest in other people at all." Every one of these symptoms, in retrospect, could have applied to Norman.

However, in researching his book, O'Connor uncovered another possible theory to explain Norman's personality traits.

When Norman was about five years old, he was out sledding with a friend and, as they slid across a road, he was hit in the forehead by the tire of a reversing car, according to O'Connor.

Because there were no broken bones, his family didn't take him to the hospital and the neuroscientists O'Connor interviewed theorized that Norman's different personality might have been due to a frontal lobe brain injury.