MLB's Texas Rangers could be the first team with a full house since the pandemic stopped sports

Still, fans at the games will be required to wear masks except when they are "actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats," according to the team.

The team hosted its first regular season game at the newly constructed, $1.2 billion ballpark, on July 24, 2020, with no fans in attendance.

The pandemic forced MLB to hold 2020 postseason games at four neutral site stadiums in California and Texas -- including Globe Life Field.

A limited number of fans were allowed at games at Globe Life Field.

The home of the Rangers hosted the World Series in October -- the first neutral site World Series since the 1940s. On October 27, 11,437 spectators witnessed the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch the title over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers have yet to host a full crowd since the ballpark's opening.

Abbott announced 100% reopening last week since active Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations were down to levels not seen in months.

"Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%," he said.