MLB to move All-Star Game from Georgia

"When the President of the United States says something, you know a lot of people pay attention. But what Joe Biden needs to do is look at the side-by-side of Georgia and Delaware," Kemp said. "He's focused on trying to get Major League Baseball to pull the game out of Georgia, which is ridiculous."

Earlier Friday, Kemp tweeted: "Facts are stubborn things. Despite the outrage from the left, we are making it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia."

The Atlanta Braves said the franchise is "deeply disappointed" by the decision to move the game.

"This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will be able to see this event in our city," according to a statement from the team. "The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion."