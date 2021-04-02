MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws

The Atlanta Braves said the franchise is "deeply disappointed" by the decision to move the game.

"This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will be able to see this event in our city," according to a statement from the team. "The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion."

The 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that the league should call him because "in California, we actually work to expand voter access -- not prevent it."

The Players Alliance, a group of more than 150 current and former Black professional baseball players, supported the move.