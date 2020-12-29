Mitch McConnell faces decision over formal vote to increase stimulus payments to $2,000

McConnell's remark about bringing Trump's priorities "into focus" was not a commitment to bringing votes on the issues. The standoff leaves action on the Senate NDAA override vote in question, and the majority leader might have to file cloture to overcome objections and set up the vote for later this week.

Bottom line: If McConnell announces plans to bring the bill increasing stimulus checks up for a formal vote, it could still take several days for that vote to occur given the procedural hurdles.

The dynamics

Remember that for months, one of the biggest sticking points in the negotiations over the stimulus was how much the package would cost. Republicans didn't want to spend more than $1 trillion. Some Republicans didn't want to spend more than $500 billion. The Covid relief bill that was just signed into law cost around $900 billion.