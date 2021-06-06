Mississippi GOP governor: State abortion law 'a vehicle' for Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade

Mississippi's Republican governor said Sunday that the Supreme Court's recent decision to take up a challenge to a restrictive abortion measure in his state is a "vehicle" for the high court to revisit Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortions rights case he called a "mistake."

"The question is not are you going to overturn Roe v. Wade, the question is: The science has changed and therefore it makes sense for the court to review their decisions from the past and this is a vehicle in which for them to do it," Gov. Tate Reeves told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked if he hoped the Supreme Court would use the Mississippi case to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability.

"Let me just tell you that for people such as myself that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake in the 1970s," he added. "But that's not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall."