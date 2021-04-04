Mississippi GOP governor pushes back on vaccine passports: 'I don't think it's a good thing to do in America'

Mississippi's Republican governor said Sunday that he doesn't support the potential use of so-called Covid-19 vaccine passports in his state, calling the credentials that could be key to a return to normalcy by the end of the year unnecessary.

"I don't support vaccine passports. I don't think it's necessary and I don't think it's a good thing to do in America," Gov. Tate Reeves told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the possible use of the passports in Mississippi.

Though the governor didn't explain why he opposes the use of vaccine passports in Mississippi, he went on to tout the vaccination rate among seniors in his state, and added that "at some point we have to let Americans make the decision that they think is best for wthem and their family."