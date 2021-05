Missing fisherman found alive after 17 nights in the Oregon wilderness

Searchers scoured the area for days for any sign of Burleigh and had come up empty-handed, according to police. On May 16, they had a big break when searchers found a tackle box and makeshift shelter belonging to Burleigh. But they did not find the missing fisherman.

"They left him a note and lighter and told him to make a fire and they would be back in to get him tomorrow," Stacey wrote on Facebook. "It took the team another 6 hours to get out."

A week later, on Sunday, rescuers discovered a second makeshift shelter southwest of the original one, and after calling out for Burleigh, they heard him reply, according to the news release.

"He was found to be walking and complaining of minor pain, but was in stable condition," Sunday's news release said. "A Brim Aviation helicopter was utilized to hoist Burleigh from his location and transport him to a waiting Lifeflight helicopter."

Burleigh was evaluated at the hospital and reunited with his family Sunday evening, according to the news release.