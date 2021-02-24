Miscalculating Sinema and Manchin could end up costing Biden

The outsized role the centrists will play in Biden's efforts in Congress have earned them both the attention -- and, in some instances, the private ire -- of White House officials, who are loathe to appear beholden to a small group of lawmakers but have almost no room for error on close votes.

As the White House maintained its public support for Tanden on Wednesday, one official suggested the increasingly quixotic effort to secure her confirmation was meant, in part, to counter the perception that Manchin had sole ability to derail Biden's agenda.

The rules of the Senate have always allowed any individual senator to slow down a nomination, but the dynamics of a 50-50 split in the chamber have given Sinema and Manchin even more power in determining the fate of a nomination or a piece of legislation.

"That's usually the case that one senator can stop things. It's more dramatic now because we in the Democratic majority need to do things. We need to give the President his team," said Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip, said on Wednesday as Tanden's nomination hovered in limbo. "We're doing kind of a full scale effort including the White House and members to find support."