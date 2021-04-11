Minnesota National Guard deployed after crowds protest death of Daunte Wright in officer-involved shooting

"I haven't entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I'm prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff members and community members."

A crowd marches towards the police department

About 100 people were at the initial scene and 100 to 200 people later marched towards the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioner John Harrington said during an overnight press conference.

After nightfall, the groups of people had gathered around the Brooklyn Center Police Department, CNN crews on scene reported. Officers held a line outside of the department, with some officers positioned on top of the building.

Harrington said there were reports of people throwing rocks and other objects at the police department building. There were also reports of shots fired in the area of the department, according to Harrington.

While one group stayed at the police department, a second group was seen at the Shingle Creek Mall, where around 20 businesses were broken into, Harrington said.

A majority of the crowd at the police department has dispersed, according to Harrington.