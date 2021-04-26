Minnesota AG says Derek Chauvin case restored his faith in humanity

Accountability was achieved, the goal now is justice

Ellison said last week he wouldn't call Chauvin's verdict justice.

"Justice implies true restoration," Ellison said. "But it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice, and now the cause of justice is in your hands."

On Monday, he told CNN that justice means his son "can walk the streets without fear."

"Justice means that we can truly have public safety and civil and human rights together, at the same time," Ellison said. "That's going to be more than one case."

Ellison admitted it is incredibly important to ensure that each case of police misconduct is handled with the same tenacity as the Chauvin case.

There are still many people who don't want to call the police department because they're afraid that bringing the police into a situation may make it worse, Ellison said, and that needs to be addressed.