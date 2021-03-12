Minneapolis will pay George Floyd's estate $27 million after city council votes to settle lawsuit with family

The city of Minneapolis will pay the estate of George Floyd $27 million after the city council on Friday unanimously voted to settle a lawsuit with his family.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said that he would return the settlement millions if it meant he could see his brother again.

"I thank the state of Minnesota for getting this settlement taken care of," he said. "But even though my brother is not here, he's here with me in my heart. Because if I could get him back, I would give all of this back.

"I know that he's with us, and he's standing up, right now, knowing that we have the opportunity to be able to fund low-income, African American communities."

Floyd took a moment at a news conference where he was joined by family members, his legal team, and Mayor Jacob Frey to thank the protesters who supported the family, especially during the height of the pandemic this past summer. He also called for peace.

"So, one thing that the world needs to know. America, we need to heal, this nation needs healing. Our family needs healing," the emotional Floyd said.