Minneapolis Police chief says Derek Chauvin's actions were 'in no way, shape or form' proper

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that Chauvin's actions were within his police training. Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Testimony in the trial began last Monday and is expected to last about a month.

Police chief highlights importance of de-escalation

In his testimony, Arradondo described the department's training programs and the core value of treating everyone with "dignity and respect." He said that officers are required to be familiar with policies, including de-escalation and use of force.

"The goal is to resolve the situation as safety as possible, so you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of use of force," the chief said.

Floyd's suspected wrongdoing -- he allegedly used a $20 counterfeit bill -- would probably not rise to the level of severity to use force, Arradondo testified. This type of crime typically does not lead to an arrest because it is neither violent nor a felony, he said.