Minneapolis doctor wipes away tears in describing Covid-19's toll on hospital workers

In the past seven days, Minnesota has had the fifth-most new coronavirus cases per capita in the country, behind only the Dakotas, Wyoming and New Mexico, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The swell of new infections has pushed hospitals -- and perhaps more importantly, the people who make them go -- to the brink.

"It's terrifying because we can find physical space, you know, we can make rooms, we have made rooms, we can get ventilators, we can get equipment," Xie said. "But we can't create doctors, we can't create nurses to take care of patients, we can't create respiratory therapists to manage the ventilators."

"I think we're all just really, really scared of what's to come because the hospitals are already full," she added.

Even the victories can prove empty. She spoke of one female patient who recovered after a month in the intensive care unit. The medical staff had been trying to contact her family during her hospital stay to give them updates, but the staff couldn't reach them, Xie said.