Minneapolis and other US cities increase security ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict

Closing arguments will be delivered Monday in the trial of the former officer who neeled on Floyd's neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds last May. Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Graff said all students will do distance learning from Wednesday through the end of the week. Athletic events and before and after school childcare will not take place.

"The racism and violence that has been highlighted in these tragic incidents may be widely discussed among some students in our schools," Graff said in the letter posted on the school system's website.

"As appropriate and as they are comfortable, teachers will give students the opportunity to process their feelings, how this feels to them personally and how they are impacted by having the eyes of the world on Minneapolis."

In downtown Minneapolis, where the sequestered jury will hold deliberations, crews were seen this week installing razor wire around a police building. Similar measures were being taken at other police precincts, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

National Guard troops have been deployed in parts of downtown Minneapolis.