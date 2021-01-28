Minna Stess: 14-year-old skateboarding prodigy chases Olympic dream

Having caught the skating bug from her older brother Finnley, she was often the only girl competing locally in California. Then the trophies started rolling in and she arrived on the national scene as the youngest member of the United States team. As one of the best Park skaters in the world, Stess is now hoping to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

She can't remember much about the early days of her journey, but she can remember when others started noticing what she was up to.

"I knew it started getting serious because a bunch of bigger magazines were there, like a bunch of photographers, at least 20 or 25," she explained.

Stess is recalling her first professional competition, the Girls Combi Pool Classic in 2018, in which she was the only skater to put down a flip trick, finishing ninth and walking away with $1700 in prize money.

"They were taking photos and for some reason I was more worried about them taking a photo of me during the contest and having a flash in my eyes. That's kind of insane for me; I was just so scared I was going to get hit by the flash and I would fall."

She was fine that day, but she has fallen at other times, sometimes badly; that's how she knows that skateboarding is what she really wants to do.