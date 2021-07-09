Millions under tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches as Elsa moves up the East Coast

In New York, roads and subways looked "straight out of a disaster movie Thursday," CNN affiliate WCBS reported. Cell phone video showed water streaming down the steps of 149th Street subway station, and waist-high water at 157th Street.

"The concrete above ground does not absorb the water. The water comes through the vents down the stairs in those waterfalls, and then if the drains at the street level can't handle the water, it goes over the curb and makes things even worse," Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair Sarah Feinberg said, according to WCBS.

No stations were flooded Friday morning, MTA spokesperson Renee Price said. Crews were out working all night, and normal operations have resumed, Price said.

The MTA was pre-positioning crews and equipment in Long Island, where the storm was forecast to be most pronounced.

The MTA, which manages the subway system and other rail lines, bridges and tunnels, also banned empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges and in its two tunnels until at least noon Friday.