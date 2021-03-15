Millions more Americans can now get Covid-19 vaccines, including all teachers

"We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break festivities, maskless. This is all in the context of still 50,000 cases per day," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I'm pleading with you for, the sake of our nation's health. These should be warning signs for all of us. Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we get more and more people vaccinated."

With masks on, is 3 feet of distance enough?

The CDC is reviewing new data to see if physical distancing guidance for schools should be changed from a minimum of 6 feet to a minimum of 3 feet, Walensky said Monday.

"Schools were having a hard time with the 6-foot guidance, and that of course prompted more studies to say, 'Is 6 feet necessary in the context of mask wearing?'" she said.