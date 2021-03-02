Military leaders are prepared to defend Pentagon response to Capitol riot at Senate hearing

Pentagon officials repeatedly offered more National Guardsmen before January 6 and were turned down, including on the day before the riot. Meanwhile, some Defense Department officials have wondered why the Secret Service and the Park Police didn't sound the alarm earlier in the day of the riot when they witnessed large crowds gathering and making their way toward the Capitol.

McCarthy is not scheduled to testify at the Senate hearing on Wednesday. Instead, Gen. William Walker, commander of the DC National Guard, and Robert Salesses, a civilian official acting as the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security, are expected to testify.

Confusion over chain of command

In a joint hearing last Tuesday, the former Senate Sergeant at Arms, the former House Sergeant at Arms, and Sund all said they needed help from the National Guard. But the three, though united in blaming the Pentagon for delaying help, disagreed on when they knew they needed that help and seemed unaware of the process or the chain of command for requesting and activating the National Guard.