Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't want to have to choose between 'morality versus being able to do your job' at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are under growing calls for a boycott because of China's policy on the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang, policy that the US government has deemed "genocide."

Beijing has vehemently denied such accusations and lashed out at what it calls the politicization of sports.

Now one of America's most prominent Olympians -- skier Mikaela Shiffrin -- says she should not have to choose between her morals and her job.

"What's a real bummer is that there's not only accusations but, like, legitimate proof in a lot of these places we've been going the last several Olympics," Shiffrin told CNN's Christina Macfarlane.

"One of the important things about the Olympics is that it is supposed to be a global event, not just in your sort of mainstream sporting countries, but it's supposed to be global.